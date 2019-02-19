Refined soya oil futures rise 0.02%

Refined prices were up 0.02 per cent to Rs 770.95 per 10 kg in futures market Tuesday as participants booked profits amid easing demand at the spot market against adequate stocks position.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for delivery in March went up by 15 paisa, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 770.95 per 10 kg with an open interest of 51,900 lots.

In a similar fashion, the for delivery in April was up by a same margin to Rs 761 per 10 kg in 34,400 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders, driven by improved demand in physical markets against restricted supplies from producing belts mainly attributed to the rise in prices here.

