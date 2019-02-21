Producer Raj Kumar Barjatya passes away

Raj Kumar Barjatya, the father of filmmaker and of films such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" and "Vivaah", passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 75-year-old breathed his last at Sir H. N Reliance Foundation, an from Rajshri productions told

The of the banner also confirmed the death of

"It is with profound grief that we mourn the loss of Raj Kumar Barjatya, father of May his soul Rest In Peace," read the tweet from the banner.

is survived by his wife He worked in the industry as a and mostly backed films which were directed by his son Sooraj.

The banner was founded by Raj Kumar Barjatya's father The production house has backed many critically-acclaimed films such as "Dosti", " ", "Saaransh" and others.

