Rupee snaps 3-day winning streak, drops 14 paise to 70.14 against USD

Halting its three-day winning run, the Friday edged lower by 14 paise to close at 70.14 to the US in line with fall in domestic equities market.

On a weekly basis, however, the domestic logged 78 paise gains.

The saw a fall Friday despite drop in global crude prices and weakness in US against key rival currencies.

At the Foreign Exchange (forex), the domestic opened lower at 70.18 a and fell further to touch the day's low of 70.22. It finally settled at 70.14 per dollar, down 14 paise over its previous close.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.76 per cent to USD 65.13 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 97.42.

"The has gained 2 per cent over the last one month to trade below 70 per US dollar. The rupee is the best performing emerging market over last one month," Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management, said.

On Thursday, the rupee had strengthened 28 paise to close at 70 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 1,137.85 crore Thursday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 53.99 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 36,671.43, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 22.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,035.40.

Meanwhile, the Financial Benchmark Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee against the dollar at 70.1010 and against euro at 78.5463. The reference rate for the rupee against the British pound was fixed at 91.7954 and against 100 Japanese yen at 63.13.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)