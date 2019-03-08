Will take every step to resolve Ayodhya issue amicably: Justice Kallifulla

The Supreme Court-appointed team on the Ram Janmabhoomi- land dispute case Friday said it has been given a serious responsibility and will take all steps to resolve the issue "amicably".

Retired F M I Kallifulla will head the team which also has Ravishankar and Sriam Panchu as its other members.

"For the present, I can only say that if the committee has been constituted, we will take every step to resolve the dispute amicably," Kallifulla said.

A native of Tamil Nadu, Kallifulla had earlier served as a of the

While said everybody must move together to end long-standing conflicts, Panchu said the court has given a "serious" responsibility and he will do his best.

A five- constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Ranjan Gogoi, referred the politically sensitive case for on Friday and appointed the three-member panel for the purpose, asking it to complete the process within eight weeks.

Sri Sri, founder of The based in Bengaluru, said, "We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts happily by maintaining harmony in society.

Panchu, a of the Madras High Court, said the court had given him "a serious" responsibility and he would do his best.

"It is a very serious responsibility given to me by the Honourable I will do my best," he said in a brief statement here.

Panchu is regarded as a pioneer in the mediation movement.

Founder of the country's first court-annexed mediation centre -- The Mediation Chambers -- in the in 2005, he has authored books on mediation, including a comprehensive manual -- Mediation: Practice and Law.

Panchu has mediated a number of cases, including the one involving the boundary dispute between and

