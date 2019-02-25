Prof donates 50 per cent of his award money to alma mater

Suman Dhar, a of and a recipient of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award has handed over 50 per cent of his prize money to Kalyani University, his alma mater to encourage students of the varsity to take up PhD.

of Kalyani University, Shankar Kumar Ghosh said Dhar handed over 50 per cent of his award money (Rs 2.5 lakh) to him on Saturday for an award in memory of his late mother.

"Every year, the student who will come first in MSc in the will be given an amount from the interest of the donated fund to encourage research," the VC said.

Dhar, is at present in the Centre for Molecular Medicine in JNU. He did his masters degree from

Dhar said, "As an alumni of Kalyani University, I had decided to share fifty per cent of my money achieved through Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award with authorities for help students who intend to go for research. I handed over the money to VC on Saturday."



He said "students who will get help from my fund will also get my mentorship."



Dhar had received Rs 5 lakh for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for the year 2012.

