Makran Cup Boxing: Manish Kaushik among 3 more Indians to enter semis

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik (60kg) was among the three Indian boxers who advanced to the semifinals and assured themselves of medals at the Makran Cup in Chabahar, Iran.

Kaushik, also a national champion, defeated Salar Moumivand 5-0 in his quarterfinal bout Sunday night.

Also making the semis were, former national champion Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) and Rohit Tokas (64kg).

The total number of Indians in the medal rounds stands at eight after Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg), Manjeet Singh Panghal (75kg), Sanjeet (91kg), Lalit Prasad (52kg) and Deepak (49kg) made the semis on Saturday.

Negi pulled off the most dominating win on Sunday when his rival, Kamyab Moradi, threw in the towel in the second round, leading to an early end to the proceedings.

Later, Tokas, a national medallist, defeated Turkmenistan's Tugruibag 5-0.

The lone disappointment of the day was Manish Panwar (81kg), who lost to Keivan Safari 0-5 in his quarterfinal bout.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 11:35 IST

