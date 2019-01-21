JUST IN
During occult rituals, newborn buried alive in UP to save family members

Press Trust of India  |  Shahjahanpur (UP) 

A newborn was buried alive during occult rituals in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, officials said Monday.

After hearing cries from under a pit, locals informed police and rescued the one-month-old girl. She has been admitted to a nearby hospital, the officials said.

The incident happened on Friday near Puraina village under Jalalabad police station area of the district.

The father of the girl, during probe, said as she was not keeping well a relative took him to an occultist who advised him to bury her in order to save other family members, ASP (rural) Sudhakar Chandra Shakya said.

The father, the occultist and the girl's aunt have been arrested, he said.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 14:55 IST

