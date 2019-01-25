Proposal to repair GPO cleared, restoration may start soon

The repair and work of the iconic (GPO) building in South is likely to start soon as the has finally cleared a proposal to that effect, officials said on Friday.

The project to repair the Grade-I heritage structure failed to take off so far due to the delay in clearing the proposal, they said.

"Finally, clearance has been given to repair and restore the glory of the (GPO) building and we hope to start the work in the next few weeks. The work will be monitored by the INTACH ( for Art & Cultural Heritage), an organisation empanelled by the postal department," of and circle, H C Agrawal, told

INTACH is a private trust comprising renowned architects and planners having an expertise to handle heritage architecture

The GPO serves as the headquarters of the and circle of the postal department, which handles major chunk of the city's inbound and outbound mail and parcel services.

Over 1,000 postal staffers, who work in the GPO, had been demanding restoration of the building, especially after they learnt that the nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus headquarter building was being restored by the Railways.

"The entire restoration project would cost around Rs 58 crore. We will keep vacating the premises sectionwise for the restoration work. This will go on until it gets over. The project which had got stuck, will finally see the light of day," said.

The was designed in Indo-Saracenic style of architecture. It was designed by British John Begg in 1902. Its construction began in September 1904 and was completed in March 1913. The structure is modelled on the Gol Gumbaz in Bijapur,

In response to an RTI query filed by activist Anil Galgali, the department of post had said in 2017 that the structure needed immediate repairs. Thereafter, he had written to requesting that the restoration work should be expedited.

"Not only the GPO staffers, but also the visitors were at risk. But it's better late than never. I hope the project does not get stuck in red-tapism now," he said.

The GPO employees also expressed happiness over the development saying the building needed immediate rapairs.

"Now 'achhe din' are coming for the GPO. We failed to understand why our senior officials in kept neglecting this iconic building," an said.

