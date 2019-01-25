Arunachal CM reiterates giving push to digitisation of offices

: Friday reiterated his push for digitalization of offices to ease governance and systematize planning from the grass-root level.

He was speaking after launching the data collection application Smart Village App - here.

Khandu said the data collected from remote villages across the state through the app would not only be utilized for the a flagship program



but also as inputs by respective departments to structure their annual plans.

The smart village program is in fact not only a module to empower select villages but also a concrete step towards decentralization of our planning process, he pointed out.

The data collection mobile App would facilitate the smart village movement in mapping available assets, opportunities, challenges and pain points in villages of the state based on which interested partners (MNCs, NGOs, etc) would offer ways and means to empower the villages in select spheres.

Officials can access real-time data and know condition of assets and people in the villages sitting remotely, which would enable them plan the exact governments intervention required, an official communiqu informed.

The had on June 13 last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with to facilitate technology innovations, research and development, open innovation, and curriculum development in select villages.

The Movement with its open innovation approach will integrate technology and indigenous rural practices to generate sustainable revenue for constituents, thus increasing overall standard of living and quality of life and simultaneously creating economic, social and environmental value.

As per its schedule the program is set to launch this year by end of May.

Complementing the Smart Village Movement, Arunachal Chapter, the department of IT and Communications, State Remote Sensing Application Center, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department, NIC and technology partner Skymap Global, Khandu said the time schedule must be adhered to so that the benefits of the program reaches people without delay.

Former of San Francisco, V Ashok, who is a and Garwood Fellow, Smart Village Program, present during the launch said, has immense potential for the world to invest and innovate.

He sought support and coordination from officials to make the Smart Village Movement a success.

Our ultimate goal is to make a prosperous and happy place to live in, Ashok asserted.

Taking a step further to create paperless-offices of the state government, the on Friday officially handed over ICT (Information & Communication Technology) equipments, installation of which would enable these departments to go entirely digital and become paperless offices (e- Offices), to five important departments.

The departments are Finance, Planning & Investment, Political, Home, (GA/SA) and Education.

The ICT equipments (fully loaded hardware and software) have been procured by the department of IT & Communication through GeM Portal.

Giving details of the IT departments vision for digitalization of all government offices, explained that equipments fully loaded hardware and software are being given to the five departments to begin with because they receive and dispatch most of the government files.

He pointed out that if these departments begin to receive and dispatch files digitally rest of the departments will have to follow suit.

informed that aim is to take on-board the entire civil secretariat by end of 2019 with plans to overhaul directorates into by 2020-21 and the district offices by 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the CM also launched websites of nine state government departments during the program including State Council for IT & e-Governance, Finance, Planning & Investment, Research, Information & Public Relations, Textiles & Handicrafts, Power, Health & Family Welfare, State Council for Science & Technology and Civil Aviation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)