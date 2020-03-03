Protective gear to fight Coronavirus 'rapidly depleting', WHO warns misuse

JUST IN
Coronavirus infection spreads in Iran, recedes in China; G7 pledges action
We are concerned that countries' abilities to respond are being compromised by increasing disruption to the global supply of protective equipment due to rising demand and misuse, says WHO chief

Lviv: Employees wearing protective gear spray disinfectant to sanitize a passenger bus as a preventive measure against the coronavirus in Lviv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. AP/ PTI

The World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday that protective gear such as masks and goggles used by health workers fighting the new coronavirus were running out, warning against "hoarding and misuse."

"We are concerned that countries' abilities to respond are being compromised by the severe and increasing disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment ... caused by rising demand, hoarding and misuse," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva, warning that "supplies are rapidly depleting.

 
