Protest near Lahore-bound Indo-Pak bus

Demanding scrapping of Indo-Pak bus service in the wake of Pulwama terror attack, members of a right-wing outfit staged protest by waving their black jackets and T-shirts at a Lahore-bound 'Sada-e-Sarhad' bus on Saturday after their black flags were taken way by police.

Led by (Hindustan) state Manish Sood, the activists held the protest at Sugar Mill Chowk on national highway 1 when the Delhi- (PTDC) bus was crossing the route.

Sood said they wanted to show black flags but the police had taken those way.

"Left with no other alternative, we removed our black jackets/T- shirts and waved these to protest, Sood said, and declared that they will show black flags daily to the bus till the Indo-Pak bus service is cancelled.

We will block the passage of the bus in case our demand to terminate the Indo- bus service is not heeded, he warned.

Sood also demanded that diplomatic ties with be snapped.

