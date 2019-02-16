1 year on, no takers for 'Operation Greens' in West Bengal

The Centre's Operation Greens scheme, that aims at integrated development of tomato, onion and value chain, has remained a non-starter in West Bengal even after a year of its announcement, an said Saturday.

The (MoFPI) had announced the scheme in 2018-19 Budget.

"Still there is no proposal under the Operation Greens from but we are hopeful to receive it in the near future," said on the sidelines of a organised 'Food Processing Conclave' here.

The said that Rs 500 crore has already been allocated for the scheme.

had been selected for and two of the state's districts -- Hooghly and Bardhaman East -- were identified for implementation of the scheme with an allocation of Rs 50 crore.

Bhujabal said private companies are also free to take benefit of the scheme that offers up to 50 per cent subsidy to strengthen production clusters and Farmers' Producers organisations and linking them with the market.

He said Bengal can even think of forming a sector specific mini like fisheries that will require only about 15 acres.

Mega require about 50 acres to get subsidy from the Centre.

