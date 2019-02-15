Protests across country against Pulwama terror attack

Massive protests and candlelight marches were held on Friday in different parts of the country against the terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, while was imposed in Jammu city following violence during demonstrations there.

Raising slogans against and terrorists, protesters defied to take out rallies and police had to resort to cane charge at Residency Road, Kachi Chawani and Dogra hall areas in Jammu.

The protestors burnt tyres and placed barricades on several roads. Five vehicles were set afire in Gujjar Nagar area, while there were also reports of stonepelting.

Demonstrations were held in Purani Mundi, Rehari, Shaktinagar, Pacca Danga, Janipur, Gandhinagar, Bakshinagar, Muthi, and Satwari in Jammu city where Army conducted flag marches in sensitive areas.

The grief and outrage over the terror attack spilled onto the streets as families of the slain soldiers, hailing from different states, waited for their coffins.

Emotions ran high as protesters converged at India Gate and in national capital to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs. Activists of different political parties, social groups and outfits joined common people during demonstrations in and others state capitals.

In UP, demonstrations were held in Bareilly, Azamgarh, Mau, Meerut, Kanpur, Allahabad, and Shahjahanpur, reports reaching here said.

In Gorakhpur, workers burnt a Pakistani flag and an effigy of and raised slogans against the neighbouring country.

A large number of youths blocked Chapra- Gorakhpur track in Deoria demanding that visit the family of the local youth martyred in the attack and raised slogans against

In Bihar, which lost and in the attack, hundreds of protesters, including students gathered at the Kargil Chowk in state capital demanding firm action those responsible for the attack.

Protesters burnt tyres on national 28 A in Motihari, resulting in disruption of vehicular traffic.

Protests were held in by members of Sadou Goria Moriya Yuva Chatra Parishad, a minority students' organisation, All Bodo Minority Students Union, ABVP, Krishak Shramik Unayan Parishad and Hindu Jagran Manch.

People lit across the state in memory of the martyrs.

Protesters burnt effigies of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, which claimed responsibility for the attack, and flags of the neighbouring country.

The terror attack also triggered angry protests at several places in Punjab, which lost four jawans, and Schoolchildren also took out marches in some areas.

"How many sacrifices will our soldiers have to make? This needs to stop," said Jagtar Singh, who was part of one such march in Kurukshetra.

organised a candle march at Sabarmati Ashram to pay respects to the slain soldiers. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal also held protests in different parts of the states this evening.

Protests were also held in People gathered in Begumpura area in Aurangabad and burnt a Pakistani flag.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg explosives into their bus.

