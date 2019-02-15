Seven detained by police in connection with Pulwama attack

Police has detained seven persons from district of South in connection with the deadly terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead near Awantipora, officials said Friday.

The youths were detained from and during the night on suspicion of links with the planning of the suicide attack, the first of its kind in which a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed detonated an explosive-laden vehicle near a CRPF bus.

The overall planning is believed to be done by a Pakistani national, Kamran of JeM, who has been operating and moving in areas -- Pulwama, and Tral area of South

The 'fidayeen' (suicide attacker) was identified as from Kakapora in He had joined the in 2018.

According to initial investigations, the planning for the terror strike was done at Midoora area of Tral in South Kashmir.

Police are also looking for another local who was instrumental in arranging the explosive material.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)