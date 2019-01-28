Protests against Modi in TN reflect nation's mood: AP CM

Protests against during his visit to reflected the "mood of the nation", N Chandrababu said Monday.

The Tamilians protested with black flags and balloons, against the neglect of the state that suffered damages in cyclone 'Gaja', told his party leaders during a tele-conference here, warning Modi would face much severe protests in

"The protests in reflected the mood of the nation against the BJP. Compared to Tamil Nadu, the Centre did grave injustice to AP," said.

"Modi and (Amit) Shah will face much severe protests and opposition if they visit AP," he asserted.

He said there was every need to save the country and also fight for the rights of the states.

"We should work with the sole objective of defeating the BJP," he told the (TDP) rank and file.

cadres, led by party founder had on Sunday staged a protest against Modi in Madurai, accusing him of betraying the interests of

Lashing out at his brother and former Venkateswara Rao, whose son was about to join the opposition YSR Congress, Naidu alleged that the family was joining the YSRC only for power.

"There is no party that did not join. Starting with the RSS, Daggubati (Venkateswara Rao) joined BJP, TDP, Congress, (again) BJP and now YSRC," Naidu said.

"She (Daggubati Purandeswari) was a in the government and he was an MLA. They then joined the BJP and now are going to YSRC," Naidu added.

Purandeswari is the Chief Minister's sister-in-law.

"Their defections are only for the sake of power. They used NTR out of sheer opportunism and brought disgrace to the legend. Now, they are joining YSRC. We should expose their hollowness," the told his party men.

