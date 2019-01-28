Freida Pinto will not work with Woody Allen again

has joined the long list of who have regretted working with veteran filmmaker Allen.

Dylan, Allen's adopted daughter with former wife Mia Farrow, accused the of sexually abusing her in the early 1990s while she was a child. She reiterated her claims in a 2014 op-ed and other articles.

The allegations have caught steam in the wake of the #MeToo uprising after which a number of celebrities like Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, Colin Firth, and Natalie Portman, among others, regretted working with the filmmaker.

In an interview with The Guardian, Pinto, who worked in Allen's 2010 "You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger", was asked whether she would team up again with the

She replied, "No. Absolutely not. I wouldn't work with him because I'm in solidarity with women who have come out with their stories, whether they are proven or not."



"I'm just going to stick to what my gut instinct tells me. I'm 34 years old, I've worked for 11 years in this industry, I'm not desperate and I will never be desperate," she added.

In September 2018, Allen's wife broke her decades-long silence over claims against her husband, calling them "unjust" and said that her adoptive mother Mia had "taken advantage of the #MeToo movement".

