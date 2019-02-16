Pulwama attack: LS Speaker pays tribute to slain CRPF jawans

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given full freedom to security forces to give a befitting reply to the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said here Saturday while paying tribute to the slain soldiers.
She said there was anger among people over the attack and exuded confidence that it would be avenged.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
"Heads of various countries have expressed condolences over the Pulwama attack. India has slammed Pakistan for the attack and blamed it for supporting Jaish-e-Mohammed and its founder Masood Azhar. This should be the last terror attack in the country," Mahajan said.
She was in the city to attend the 68th convention of the Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal at Kelanpur on the outskirts of Vadodara.
Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, local BJP MP Ranjanben Bhatt, city Mayor Jigisha Sheth and Shubhangini Raje Gaekwad, Chancellor of The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda also attended the event and paid tributes to the slain jawans.
