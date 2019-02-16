Boko Haram kills eight in northeast Nigeria, militia says

insurgents killed eight people in during an attack on the northeastern city of Maiduguri, a said on Saturday.

"We recovered a total of eight bodies of residents killed in the attack," late on Friday, Abba Aji-Kalli of the told AFP.

The attack came hours before Nigeria's electoral commission announced it was postponing Saturday's presidential and legislative vote for a week.

The delay has been condemned by both Muhammadu Buhari, who is standing for a second term, and his chief opponent former

fighters shot residents while two suicide bombers blew themselves up in the Friday attack on Maiduguri's Jiddari Polo neighbourhood.

The killings came after the group overran a military base north of on Thursday, stealing an armored vehicle and torching buildings in an attack that left "several soldiers" missing, two military sources said on condition of anonymity.

The day before, at least four people were killed when the insurgents struck a convoy belonging to the of northeast Nigeria's Borno state, of which is the capital.

In the hard-fought presidential campaign, Atiku has seized on Buhari's failure to defeat the group while the has claimed the insurgency is weakening.

