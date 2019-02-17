Pulwama attack: MNS asks music companies to drop Pak singers

Following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, the film wing of the Navnirman Sena (MNS) Saturday asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.

"We have verbally communicated to Indian music companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, etc to not work with Pakistani singers. These companies should stop it immediately or we will take action in our own style," Amey Khopkar, of the Chitrapat Sena told

Recently, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series had collaborated with Ali Khan and for two different singles.

"They have removed their songs (from the company's channel) post our warning," Khopkar claimed.

In 2016, after the Uri attacks, the Raj Thackeray-led party had similarly set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in to leave the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)