Pune Police charges Sudha Bharadwaj, others in Elgar Parishad case

Police Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet at a special here against five persons including rights activists and fugitive Maoist leader in Elgar Parishad case.

Police had filed the first charge sheet in the case against ten persons at the special court for or UAPA in November 2018.

The case is that the speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave here on December 31, 2017, which was allegedly funded by Maoists, "aggravated" the violence near Koregaon Bhima war memorial in district the next day.

"Today we submitted a supplementary charge sheet against Bharadwaj, (Telugu poet) Varavara Rao (activists) Arun Ferriera, and of the banned CPI (Maoist) alias Chandrashekhar," said of police Shivaji Bodkhe here Thursday.

The charge sheet, running into over 1,800 pages, was submitted before

"It includes evidence retrieved from seized from the arrested activists," Bodkhe said.

The accused are charged with "waging war against the nation" and spreading the ideology of their banned organisation and creating caste conflicts, disaffection and hatred in the society, the said.

The first charge sheet named ten accused including activists Surendra Gadling, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, and who were arrested in June 2018, and absconding Maoist leaders Dipak alias Milind Teltumbade, alias and Prakash alias Rituparn Goswami.

Bharadwaj and others were arrested in September.

The Elgar conclave was held on December 31, 2017 to mark bicentennial anniversary of the 1818 battle of Koregaon Bhima, in which Dalit soldiers of the East Company defeated the of the Brahmin Peshwa, Pune's then ruler. Dalits look upon the victory as an assertion of their identity.

