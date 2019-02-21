I was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's teachings: Ban

Former on Thursday said he was inspired by the teachings of and his bust, unveiled at the prestigious University here, will serve as the source of inspiration for the people of

Narendra Modi, who arrived here on a two-day visit to strengthen India's strategic ties with South Korea, along with South Korean Moon Jae-in and former UN unveiled a bust of at the prestigious University here.

"It (Mahatma Gandhi's bust) is the most invaluable gift to the Korean people and the university students," Ban said, adding that from this day onwards, it will serve as the source of inspiration for common people.

He said he started his diplomatic career from in 1972 and was inspired by the principles of

"Gandhi's seven deadly sins, which are: without principle, Wealth without work, Pleasure without conscience, Knowledge without character, Commerce without morality, Science without humanity, Worship without sacrifice. It is most inspiring even for all of us," the former UN said.

Ban was the eighth of the He held office from January 1, 2007 to December 31, 2016. He was unanimously re-elected by the for a second mandate in June 2011.

He said he felt honoured to be invited to serve as a member of to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by the Indian

" or had decided to place the bust of this great figure on the campus of University," he added.

Ban said as UN Secretary General, he found Modi as one of the "strongest and staunchest" supporter of the United Nation, world peace, human rights, climate change and overall sustainable development.

