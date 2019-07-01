Pune wall collapse: Civic body suspends registration of 2

The Pune Municipal Corporation has suspended the registration of two firms in connection with the Kondhwa wall collapse incident and has also issued show cause notices to them, a senior official said Monday.

A portion of the wall of the compound of Alcon Stylus housing society collapsed early Saturday morning and fell on shanties of construction workers, killing 15 persons.

"We have suspended the registrations of the developer, architect and structural engineer of Alcon Landmarks and Kunal Housing Enterprises (where Kanchan Royal Exotica project was going on )," said Prashant Waghmare, city engineer in the PMC.

He added that both the firms have been issued show- cause notices.

After the incident, a five-member committee was formed to investigate the incident, and its report is expected to be tabled soon.

The police registered a case of culpable homicide against the builders of both real-estate firms as well as two partners of Alcon Landmarks - Vivek Agarwal and Vipul Agarwal, both of whom are in police custody.

A senior official from the district administration said prima facie it appears the construction quality of the wall was poor, adding that the base of the wall was in the soil.

"Besides poor construction quality, the developer is to be blamed as he housed labourers in makeshift shelters near the wall," he said.

