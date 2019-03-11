Indian men outclass Kazakhstan to stay in second spot

Backed by excellent performances on all boards, the Indian men outclassed 3.5-0.5 to remain in joint second spot with nine points after the end of the sixth round of the World Teams Championship, here.

B Adhiban was held to a draw on the top board by Rinat Jumabayev but the trio of Krishnan Sasikiran, Surya Ganguly and S P Sethuraman delivered the goods on the last three boards for another handsome victory that is bound to help the confidence of a team eyeing a medal-finish.

Sasikiran got the better of Anuar Ismagambetov, Ganguly proved too good for Murtas Kazhgaleyev while S P Sethuraman remained unstoppable on the last board as he made is look easy against

Meanwhile the Russian men were held to a draw by with defeating top Russian The Russians drew level on the second board where won against Rauf Mamedov while the other two games ended in draws.

remained in sole lead on 10 points following the draw while and England now follow them just one point behind. The English Grandmasters had a field day against a much younger Iranian lot as the former romped home with a 3-1 result, winning on the top three boards.

made sure they remained in medal contention scoring a whopping 3.5-0.5 victory over The US team is now in sole fourth spot on eight points, two points ahead of fifth placed

In the women's section being held simultaneously, the Indian eves suffered a setback as they lost 1.5-2.5 to Eeash Karavade drew with and and were also able to hold their fort against higher- ranked and respectively.

However, Bhakti Kulkarni suffered a loss on the fourth board to Lei Tingjie, giving the Indian ladies their second loss in the event.

With just three rounds to come here. remains in sole lead with 12 points and Russian ladies follow them two points behind after beating USA 2.5-1.5.

defeated 2.5-1.5 to retain their third spot on nine points and the Georgians scored a regulation 3.5-0.5 victory over to reach eight points and in sole fourth spot.

The Indian women have slipped to joint fifth spot with hosts

Results round 6 open: (9) beat (4) 3.5-0.5 (B Adhiban drew with Rinat Jumabayev; Anuar Ismagambetov lost to K Sasikiran; Surya Shekhar Ganguly beat Murtas Kazhgaleyev; lost to S P Sethuraman); (5) lost to England (9) 1-3; (1) drew with China (6); (10) drew with (4); (4) lost to USA (8) 0.5-3.5.

Women: (6) lost to China (12) 1.5-.2.5 (Eesha Karavade drew with Tan Zhongyi; drew with Soumya Swaminathan; drew with Huang Qian; beat Bhakti Kulkarni); Kazakhstan (6) beat (2) 2.5-1.5; (10) beat (5) 2.5-1.5; (0) lost to (8) 0.5-3.5; (2) lost to (9) 1.5-2.5.

