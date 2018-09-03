PureCircle appoints Navneet Singh as head of South East Asia region

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Natural sweetener brand PureCircle announced the appointment of Navneet Singh as Head of the South East Asia region.

"Navneet will be actively involved in global business affairs across Asia. In the given role, Navneet will be responsible for strategic sales and marketing," the company said in a statement.

PureCircle said Navneet will report to the Group Vice President and Head of Sales Suzanna Bancroft, and will be based in PureCircle's India and South Asia office.

"India is an important market for PureCircle, as the company aims to make stevia the next mass natural sweetener in the country by strengthening its core leadership," it added.

