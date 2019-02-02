JUST IN
Putin says Russia suspending missile treaty after US move: agencies

Business Standard

Putin says Russia suspending missile treaty after US move: agencies

AFP  |  Moscow 

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said Russia was suspending its participation in a key Cold War-era missile treaty in a mirror response to a US move the day before, agencies reported.

"Our American partners have announced they are suspending their participation in the deal, and we are also suspending our participation," he said of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 15:20 IST

