Russia supports ongoing positive efforts on Korean peninsula: Putin to Kim

we have a lot to do to develop economic relations, says Putin

AFP | PTI  |  Vladivostok (Russia) 

Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: AP/PTI
Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: AP/PTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday that he supports ongoing efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and wants to boost economic ties.

"I am confident that your visit today to Russia ... will help us to better understand how we can resolve the situation on the Korean peninsula and what Russia can do to support the positive processes that are currently taking place," Putin said as the two began their first-ever talks in Russia's Far East.

"In terms of bilateral relations, we have a lot to do to develop economic relations," Putin added.
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 10:15 IST

