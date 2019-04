Russia supports ongoing positive efforts on Korean peninsula: Putin to Kim

Russian President told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday that he supports ongoing efforts to ease tensions on the and wants to boost economic ties.

"I am confident that your visit today to ... will help us to better understand how we can resolve the situation on the and what can do to support the positive processes that are currently taking place," Putin said as the two began their first-ever talks in Russia's Far East.

"In terms of bilateral relations, we have a lot to do to develop economic relations," Putin added.