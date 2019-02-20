Putin warns new missiles could target 'decision-making centres'

on Wednesday said would have to deploy missiles targeting "decision-making centres" if sends missiles to

The announcement comes after the US said it would withdraw from a key Cold War-era arms treaty over what it said were Russian violations, prompting a mirror move from

" does not intend to be the first to deploy such missiles in Europe," Putin said during an annual state of the nation address.

"If (the US) develops and deploys them in .. this will dramatically exacerbate the international security situation, creating serious threats to Russia," he said.

"I'm saying this clearly and openly, will be forced to deploy weapons that can be used... against the decision-making centres that are behind the which threaten us."



He earlier accused of using "far-fetched accusations" to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) agreement.

Putin said he understood concerns about the bilateral deal, namely that other countries could continue to develop weapons that are banned for the US and Russia.

"The current state of affairs of course raises questions," he told the audience of lawmakers and celebrities.

"Our American partners should have been honest... and not use far-fetched accusations against Russia to justify their unilateral withdrawal from the treaty," he added.

The has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the INF by developing banned weapons and this month said was starting a process to withdraw from the treaty.

In a tit-for-tat move, Putin said was also leaving the treaty and beginning work on new types of weapons that would breach the agreement.

Many analysts say abandoning the treaty effectively signalled the start of a new arms race.

The INF deal was signed in 1987 by then US and and resolved a crisis over Soviet nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles targeting Western capitals.

