Putin, Xi to meet at SCO summit in Uzbekistan next week, says official

-
ALSO READ
Delegations from China, Pakistan and other nations attend SCO meet in Delhi
Equity, debt markets' strategy post RBI's rate hike decision
Jaishankar to pay 2-day visit to Uzbekistan for SCO FMs meet from Thursday
Modi, Shehbaz meeting likely to take place in Uzbekistan at SCO summit
Pak PM Sharif likely to meet Chinese Pres Xi during SCO summit: Report
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday.
The two leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Sept. 15-16, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters.
Less than 10 days from now another meeting of our leaders will take place at the SCO summit in Samarkand. We are actively preparing for it, Denisov was quoted by Russia's state news agency Tass as saying.
The visit to Uzbekistan, if it goes ahead, will be Xi's first foreign trip in 2 years.
Russian media also reported Xi's plans to visit Kazakhstan prior to the summit in Uzbekistan, but the reports have remained unconfirmed.
When asked about the Uzbekistan trip, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily briefing Wednesday: On your question, I have nothing to offer.
Putin and Xi last met in Beijing in February, weeks before the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine.
The two presidents oversaw the signing of an agreement pledging that relations between the sides would have no limits.
It remains unclear whether Xi knew at the time of Russia's plan to launch what Moscow is calling a special military operation in Ukraine.
While offering its tacit support for Russia's campaign in Ukraine, China has sought to appear neutral and avoid possible repercussions from supporting the Russian economy amid international sanctions.
Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces in Asia, Europe and beyond, making a stand for authoritarian rule with tight borders and little regard for free speech, minority rights or opposition politics.
The Russian military held sweeping military drills that began last week and ended Wednesday in the country's east that involved forces from China, another show of increasingly close ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the military action in Ukraine.
Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said that such a prospect can't be ruled out.
He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU