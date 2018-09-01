PVVNL contactual workers' protest enters third day

A sit-in demonstration here by scores of contractual workers of the electricity distribution department, protesting against an alleged move to sack them, entered the third day today.

The workers have been holding the sit-in protests in front of the Pashchimanchal Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited's office at Ghaziabad since August 29 under the banner of Nivida/Samvida Karamchari Samiti.

The protesting workers include linesmen and sub station operators of the state PSU PVVNL.

of the workers association said around 700 contractual workers, who have been posted in far away areas from their homes as a move to force them out of the department, are on the protest.

He said there are over 6,400 linesmen 7,900, who work tirelessly on meagre wages to ensure round-the-clock power supply in the city, yet the government is out to sack them on the pretext of transferring them.

He said if the department wishes to sack the old staffers, it must give them provident fund since 2009.

