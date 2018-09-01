Trump confirms taking hardline stance with Canada on NAFTA

-
President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he is taking a hardline stance with Canada in talks to rewrite the North
American Free Trade Agreement, but railed against the leak of his comments by a Canadian newspaper.
The Toronto Star reported that Trump boasted in an interview that he was playing hardball with Canada in the negotiations.
