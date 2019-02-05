DC appeals to tea garden managers to help in delivery of

The of has appealed to all tea garden managers to join hand with the district administration in ensuring last mile delivery of various welfare schemes of the government



In a meeting here on Monday, said that it is in the interest of both the tea garden managements and administration to ensure last-mile delivery of the welfare oriented schemes.

"There is the imperative need for continuous follow-ups to ensure that last-mile issues are addressed and no beneficiary is left out," she said.

The asked the concerned departments not to work in solitude but include the tea garden managers as field level monitors of schemes and programmes of the government.

The tea estate managers welcomed the participatory move of the district administration and assured of all support and assistance to the district administration.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)