Qatar economy coping with embargo: IMF

Qatar's economy has proved to be resilient in the face of an embargo by its neighbours and lower oil prices, the said on Monday.

is subject to a two-year long Saudi-led economic boycott over its alleged support for Islamist movements and -- charges denies.

"Economic performance improved in 2018. Qatar's economy has successfully absorbed the shocks from the 2014-16 drop in hydrocarbon prices and the 2017 diplomatic rift," the IMF said in a statement.

"Real GDP growth is estimated at 2.2 per cent, up from 1.6 per cent in 2017."



The IMF statement, which comes just two days before the second anniversary of the Saudi-led embargo, follows a routine economic assessment required by Qatar's membership of the Washington-based organisation.

Saudi Arabia, along with its allies the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, have taken several economic measures against since June 5, 2017 in an bid to force a change in Qatar's behaviour.

A public spat between the two sides erupted days after the conclusion of regional talks hosted by Saudi in over rising tensions with Iran, dashing hopes of a rapprochement.

The IMF declared Qatar's sector healthy but reported a cooling in the property market.

"After a period of rapid growth, in are adjusting to new levels. According to the developed by Central Bank, following an 82 per cent increase during 2012-16, fell by 15 per cent during 2017-18," it said.

The report concluded that "substantial buffers and prudent policies" would help manage any "rising trade and geopolitical tensions".

