Hyderabad woman rescued from Qatar, thanks Sushma Swaraj

A Hyderabadi woman who was stranded in after being lured to the Gulf country on the pretext of a job, has been rescued.

Speaking to ANI, Syeda Mariyum, who is now back in India, said she was offered the job of a in for a salary of Rs 40,000 per month by an agent named Fatima.

"Our family was facing some financial problems earlier due to which I took her offer and left for on April 11. After landing there, I was picked up by another agent whose name is also Fatima and she kept me in an office which belongs to Gopal, another agent. Gopal took my phone and locked me in the office for four days," she said.

Recalling her ordeal, Syeda said despite being offered the job of a nurse, she was sent to a Sheikh's residence to work as a housemaid. Upon refusing to comply with the instructions, Syeda said her employer took her to the and left her there.

"The embassy officials called Gopal, who was already involved in three other cases apart from mine. He was arrested by local authorities. Later, Fatima took me from there and tortured me a lot. She said I should stay in Qatar for five years or else my family should pay Rs 2 lakh for sending me back to India," she claimed.

Owing to her condition in Qatar, Syeda informed her mother about the developments. "My mother complained to through a letter to which the Indian Embassy responded and immediately asked my agent to send me back to as soon as possible," she added.

"I would like to thank and the for rescuing me," said Syeda.

