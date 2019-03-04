Qatar says arms purchases 'none of Saudi's business'

on Monday told rival not to meddle in its potential arms purchases from Russia, as the Gulf state weighs the controversial purchase of an air defence system.

"Regarding the arms sales that has with .. we believe that Saudi Arabia, or any other countries, it is none of their business," said at a conference in with his visiting Russian counterpart

"It's a sovereign decision that should be taken by the state of Qatar," said Sheikh Mohammed when asked about a possible purchase of the S-400, a sophisticated Russian-made anti-aircraft weapon system.

He said talks on the purchase were ongoing, while Lavrov also confirmed that talks on "bilateral" military cooperation with gas-rich were taking place.

The possible arms deal first surfaced last year, sparking backlash by Gulf powerhouse -- which along with the UAE and their allies cut all ties with in 2017 over allegations of support for Islamist extremists and Shiite Iran.

Qatar denies the allegations and says its rivals want regime change in

Saudi last year expressed Riyadh's concern over the potential deal to buy S-400s in a letter to French Emmanuel Macron, threatening military action if Qatar went ahead with the purchase.

