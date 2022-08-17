Here's why doing less at work could be good for you - and your employer

In many offices (not to mention on Zoom, Teams and Slack), employees and managers alike are whispering about the “great resignation”.

If you’re unhappy at work, but leaving your job isn’t an option or there are no appealing alternatives, you may want to try “quiet quitting”.

This trend of simply doing the bare minimum expected at work has taken off on TikTok and clearly resonated with young people.

It has also frustrated managers, with some reportedly concerned about their employees slacking off. But quiet quitting is not about avoiding work, it is about not avoiding a meaningful life outside of work.

Working at minimal capacity may feel alien. But you (and your employer) shouldn’t fear quiet quitting – it could actually be good for you.

Studies have found that work-life balance is linked to mental health in a variety of . When things get really bad it can result in burnout.

Quiet quitting can create a better balance of work and personal life and so could protect against burnout before it happens.

In the end, it could be a “great liberation” in response to the great resignation.

