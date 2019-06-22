Rachel Morrison in talks for directorial debut 'Flint Strong'

Rachel Morrison, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of "Mudbound" and Marvel's "Black Panther", is in negotiations to direct Universal Studios' feature "Flint Strong".

The film, based on the Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper-directed documentary "T-Rex", is being produced by Barry Jenkins, who has also penned the script.

If finalised, the project would mark Morrison's feature directorial debut, reported Variety.

The story follows 17-year-old "T-Rex" Shields, a Flint Michigan native whose dreams of becoming the first American woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in are realised at in

At in Rio, Shields won a second gold medal in Women's Middleweight

Universal had acquired Shields' life rights and rights to the documentary in 2016. and will also serve as the producers, while Canepari and Cooper will be executive producers.

Morrison came to limelight after she was nominated for her work on Dee Rees' "Mudbound" in 2018. She followed the film with Ryan Coogler's Marvel hit "Black Panther".

