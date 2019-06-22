JUST IN
Chiwetel Ejiofor boards Charlize Theron's 'The Old Guard'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is joining the cast of Charlize Theron-fronted Netflix's action film "The Old Guard".

The film, to be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, is based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernandez, reported Deadline.

"The Old Guard" focuses on a small group of immortal soldiers who have been working as mercenaries for centuries. But the group, led by a woman named Andy, get a shock when they find a new immortal woman, not long after they discover an evil group has video evidence of their immortality.

The film will also feature Matthias Schoenaerts, "If Beale Street Could Talk" breakout star KiKi Layne and Marwan Kenzari of "Aladdin" fame.

Besides Ejiofor, actors Harry Melling and Veronica Ngo have also boarded the film's cast.

Prince-Bythewood has also adapted the script along with Rucka.

The project will be produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance; Marc Evans; and Theron, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah.

Ejiofor, 41, is currently looking forward to the release of Disney's live-action remake of "The Lion King".

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 11:00 IST

