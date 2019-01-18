US discusses potential missile defence cooperation with India :Pentagon

The has discussed a potential missile defence cooperation with as part of its effort to deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, the has said, asserting that is a "key element" in America's strategy.

The Pentagon's announcement in the 81-page ' Review' report released by gains significance in view of placing a USD 5 billion order to purchase S-400 air defense system from Russia, for which the US has publicly expressed its displeasure.

Noting that the threats posed by offensive missile capabilities are no longer limited to a few regions around the world, the in its report said there were now a number of States in that are developing an advanced and diverse range of ballistic and cruise missile capabilities.

"Within this context, the has discussed potential cooperation with This is a natural outgrowth of India's status as a Major Defense Partner and key element of our Strategy," said the report on Thursday.

The report, which identifies missile development projects by and as major threats to the US, did not give any further details about its potential cooperation with India.

Previously, the US was reluctant to offer its missile defence system to India.

Given the tough neighbourhood that India is in, several years ago had approached US and expressed its desire to acquire a missile defense system from it, particularly the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system popular as THAAD.

The previous was not very forthcoming in sharing its advance missile defense system with India, following which went ahead to procure it from

As part of its strategy, the now seems to be more than inclined to let India procure its missile defense system with talks between the two countries having already started.

"We will deepen our strategic partnership with India and support its leadership role in security and throughout the broader region," said the 2017 National Security Strategy of the US, which has been mentioned in the Pentagon report.

report said that the cornerstone of US' security and diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific region is its strong bilateral alliances with Japan, and Australia, and emerging security relationships with others such as India.

and are working with the US to build that are increasingly interoperable with American defences and increasingly capable against regional offensive missile threats and coercion.

This cooperation includes bilateral missile defense training exercises with the US.

participates in a trilateral discussion on missile defense with the US and The US and meet annually to discuss bilateral missile defense cooperation. New areas of focus include joint examination of the challenges posed by advanced missile threats, it said.

