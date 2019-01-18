Claims of 25,600 patients cleared under Ayushman Bharat health

Claims of 25,600 patients have been cleared so far under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Jharkhand, said Friday.

Replying to a question by ruling BJP MLA Phoolchand Mandal during Question Hour in the Assembly, Chandravanshi said Rs 35.27 crore has been cleared for the treatment of these patients under the scheme.

The has sanctioned Rs 60 crore under the scheme and would earmark more funds in the budget, the said.

