Claims of 25,600 patients cleared under Ayushman Bharat health

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Claims of 25,600 patients have been cleared so far under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Jharkhand, Health minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi said Friday.

Replying to a question by ruling BJP MLA Phoolchand Mandal during Question Hour in the Assembly, Chandravanshi said Rs 35.27 crore has been cleared for the treatment of these patients under the scheme.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 60 crore under the scheme and would earmark more funds in the budget, the minister said.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 14:45 IST

