Claims of 25,600 patients cleared under Ayushman Bharat health

-
ALSO READ
J'khand govt signs pact with NIC for Ayushman Bharat scheme
Over 4.6 lakh people benefited under PMJAY so far: Ayushman Bharat Mission CEO
Bill Gates congratulates Indian govt for Ayushman Bharat scheme
6 lakh people avail treatment under Ayushman Bharat in 90 days: Nadda
'Ayushman Bharat' registers more than one million verified beneficiaries
-
Claims of 25,600 patients have been cleared so far under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme in Jharkhand, Health minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi said Friday.
Replying to a question by ruling BJP MLA Phoolchand Mandal during Question Hour in the Assembly, Chandravanshi said Rs 35.27 crore has been cleared for the treatment of these patients under the scheme.
The state government has sanctioned Rs 60 crore under the scheme and would earmark more funds in the budget, the minister said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU