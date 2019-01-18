2 grenade attacks on security forces in Kashmir

Militants carried out two grenade attacks on security forces in Kashmir, including one in the area of the city, on Friday but there were no reports of any casualty, police said.

The ultras lobbed a grenade at a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) bunker at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in this afternoon, a said.

The grenade exploded on the roadside, he said, adding no one was hurt in the attack.

A private car parked on the roadside was partly damaged due to the explosion, the said.

This is second attack on security forces in -- the summer capital of -- within 24 hours.

Militants hurled a grenade on police personnel at here on Thursday, resulting in to three policemen.

In another incident, militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the said, adding there was no to anyone and damage to properties due to the explosion.

The attacks come less than 10 days ahead of celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)