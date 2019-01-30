Rafale deal: Rahul accuses Modi of 'selling' IAF, claims truth is coming out from within govt

on Wednesday alleged that "sold" the to benefit a in the Rafale contract, and asserted that the truth about the multi-billion dollar deal was coming out from within the government despite attempts to hide it.

Gandhi's fresh round of attack on the Rafale issue comes a day after he met and former defence and ahead of the Parliament's budget session, starting Thursday.

Addressing a Youth event here, Gandhi hit out at the government over the issue of alleged corruption in the fighter jet deal and said voices bringing out the truth were coming out from within the dispensation and no one can silence them.

"I understand that you (Modi) cannot sleep in the night, I know that when you sleep, you see Anil Ambani's photo, you see the photo of Rafale aircraft, you see the photo of IAF martyrs," Gandhi said.

"This is happening due to the that has shown you the truth. The entire country knows that you have sold the Indian Air Force," the Congress said in his over half-an-hour speech laced with barbs at on multiple issues such as Rafale, crony capitalism, farm loan waiver, and jobs among others.

Gandhi said he met Parrikar on Wednesday.

"Parrikar ji had himself said that while changing the deal, the did not ask the defence minister," he said, without making it clear whether he was referring to Wednesday's meeting or earlier reported remarks by Parrikar.

The Minister has categorically denied discussing Rafale issue with Gandhi in the meeting on Wednesday.

"Nothing whatsoever about Rafale was even mentioned in your meeting with me," Parrikar asserted while attacking Gandhi for using his courtesy visit to him for "petty political gains".

Gandhi alleged that Modi snatched away employment from the youth of and Odisha because he wanted to ensure that his "friend" makes a profit of Rs 30,000 crore.

The government as well as Ambani have strongly denied any wrongdoing in the fighter jet agreement with

Gandhi alleged that the "56-inch PM" spoke in Parliament for long, but when asked questions on the Rafale deal, could not look him in the eye and kept looking elsewhere.

He also alleged that former was removed to stop the truth in the Rafale deal from coming out.

Talking about Verma's ouster, he said: "Just after 1-2 hours of the verdict, I got a call from Kharge ji who said 'Rahul ji the has been called within an hour and Modi ji wants that discussions take place so that the is removed'."



The truth is coming out slowly and one by one evidence is coming to the fore, Gandhi claimed, alleging that had said the agreement was secret, but and Anil Ambani's firm had given the price in their annual reports.

"Long negotiations were carried out on the deal, but Modi junked all negotiations to help Now, Narendra Modi is trying to hide the truth," the Congress chief alleged.

"Parrikar ji says in a Cabinet meeting that I have Rafale deal file, no one can remove me from His minister talks to a on phone, the whole of has heard the tape. Another truth is coming out from the CBI. So, Narendra Modi ji asks to silence him, remove him at 1:30 in the night," Gandhi said, referring to Verma's removal.

The Congress also made a sharp attack on the government over the farm loan waiver issue and accused the of having waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 of his "friends".

"I asked the CMs of Madhya Pradesh, and to waive farmers' loans within 10 days. Congress governments did it in 2 days," Gandhi said.

"Why didn't you call to your office and asked him to return the Rs 45,000 crore loan. We are asking for justice," he said at yatra's concluding session 'Inquilab'.

Alluding to stating that loan waivers to farmers will "spoil their habit", Gandhi asked whether Anil Ambani, fugitive tycoon and diamantaire Nirav Modi's habits have been spoiled or not.

"If you are spoiling their habits, we will spoil the farmers' habits," Gandhi said.

Attacking Modi over the Swachh Bharat mission, Gandhi said the PM asks farmers, youth and poor people to pick up brooms, but does not ask people like Ambani to do so.

He also said the Congress will not be on the back foot and will instead play on the front foot in the Lok Sabha polls. "Modi has to face the public," he said.

"The prime minister has worked on dividing the country, burnt the Northeast, Kashmir, made people fight in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Kerala," Gandhi said.

"2014 taught us a lesson that we should not be arrogant and have humility... We did that and the atmosphere is changed," he said, adding that 2-3 BJP MPs in Lok Sabha met him and expressed their desire that they want to switch to the

The Congress has taken a historic step and decided on giving people right to minimum income. "All poor people will get benefit directly into their accounts and there will be no middlemen," he said.

Gandhi said the country needs a new vision and Congress will provide it. He mocked Modi for his plans for generating employment, saying instead of creating jobs, the PM talked about "pakodas" and generating gas from gutters.

