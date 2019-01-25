Republic Day: CISF jawan awarded for saving minor from falling off a Ghaziabad high-rise

A selfless gesture of rescuing a 14-year-old boy, trapped into a crevasse at a high-rise building in Ghaziabad, has won CISF jawan a 'Jeevan Raksha Padak' on the eve of the

Twenty-eight other officials of the force, tasked primarily to guard civil airports and sensitive installations across the country, have also been decorated with various police medals for rendering exceptional services.

Bhoi, his citation said, was passing by a tall residential building on March 16, 2018, when he heard some commotion and rushed to the spot where a 14-year-old boy was dangerously dangling from the 4th floor shaft of the complex after he was pushed off by a group of monkeys.

"The jawan immediately plunged into action by climbing on the pipes of the building and tied the boy with a rope and pulled him to safety by risking his own life," the citation said.

Bhoi is posted with the 5th of the (CISF) in Ghaziabad.

The 'Jeevan Raksha Padak' series of awards are given to a person for meritorious act of human nature in saving the life of a person.

Amongst the other officials, (NCR) has been awarded the President's police medal for distinguished service along with R C Choudhary, the Commandant of the Jaipur-based 8th battalion.

Kumar, a 1989-batch officer, has served in almost all the sectors like airports, sea ports, mines and power plants and worked at the here as Deputy IG (administration) for around seven years.

Deputy IG S Ambastha, Deputy and Commandant (AC) A S Samyal have been decorated with the meritorious service medal on the eve of the

Two officials, AC Narender Kumar and Sub-Inspector K C Nayak, have been decorated with the fire service medal.

The about 1.80-lakh personnel strong force at present guards 61 civil airports of the country apart from guarding sensitive infrastructure in the

It also provides security to vital business sector undertakings in the private domain.

