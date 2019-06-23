Rahul Gandhi condoles death of people in Barmer pandal collapse incident

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday expressed sadness over the death of 14 people at a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan when a tent collapsed on the devotees.

"The loss of lives in the accident in Jasol, Barmer, due to collapse of tents during Ram Katha is very sad and unfortunate. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul. I wish the injured speedy recovery," Gandhi tweeted.

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a pandal fell on them due to strong winds and heavy rains during a religious programme in Barmer, police said.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at a school ground near Rani Bhatiyani temple in Jasol area of the district. The pandal was uprooted by strong winds when hundreds of devotees were attending the programme.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 22:05 IST

