MP: Boy dies of 'viral brain fever' amid AES breakout in Bihar

A nine-year-old boy from district in Madhya died of a "viral brain fever" and its symptoms were different from that of Acute Syndrome (AES), which has killed several children in Bihar, a said.

Nonetheless, the authorities have launched a survey to check the of the children in Jamner village in district, where the deceased boy- (9)- resided, the said.

was admitted to the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) here on Saturday night, but his family got him discharged from the hospital on Sunday and took him away citing personal reasons, officials said.

Thereafter, he died in route to district, they said.

Talking to PTI, Chief Medical and (CMHO) Dr said, "It is clear from Aslam's blood and other tests that he did not die of AES, which has wreaked havoc in These tests were conducted in the lab of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, "



" was suffering from a type of viral brain But its symptoms were different that of 'chamki' (AES)," he added.

In Bihar, AES is called as 'chamki'

"It is being observed in that in some children residing in a particular area the sugar level in their blood dips suddenly, following which they die. But these symptoms were not found in Aslam," Jadia said.

Dewas CMHO Dr said a team of doctors has launched a survey in Jamner village.

The population of this village is around 850, which comprises 150 children, he added.

Aslam belonged to a nomadic community, Dr Singh said, adding that his family had recently returned from

Meanwhile, Aslam's uncle claimed that his nephew died in while undergoing treatment around 6.30 am.

"After doctors told us that Aslam has passed away, we took the body from the hospital and laid to rest," he added.

