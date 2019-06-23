Rain brings relief in J&K, maximum temp settles at 37.4 deg C

Rain brought relief to the residents of and from the scorching heat as the maximum fell by four notches to settle at 37.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above the average during this part of season, a said.

The day in most places of and fell several degrees below normal after wide parts of the state experienced light to moderate rains, he said.

In Srinagar, the maximum temperature was 23.6 degrees Celsius, down 5.1 notches from the previous day, while the night temperature appreciated to 13.9 degrees Celsius compared to previous night's 11.7 degrees Celsius, the said.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting in district, recorded a high of 32.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.2 degrees Celsius, he said.

At 7.6 mm, Pahalgam in south recorded highest rainfall in the till 5.30 pm, while Banihal in the region recorded 7.5 mm of rainfall, the said.

Jammu recorded 1 mm of rain, 3.5 mm, Batote 6.4 mm, Katra 3.9 mm, Qazigund 6.0 mm and Kokernag received 5.8 mm rainfall, he said.

Director, State Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus, said the overall in the state is likely to remain erratic for next two to three days with no forecast of continuous heavy rain or showers.

On the pattern of pre-monsoon rains, he said, there is a deficit in most districts of Jammu, above normal rainfall in Kashmir and normal showers in the Ladakh region.

"The monsoon is likely to be delayed by a week. The normal arrival date of monsoon in the state is last week of June or first week of July. This year it may be delayed by a week as its onset over was also delayed by a week," he said.

