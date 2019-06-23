14 killed, about 50 injured as pandal collapses during religious programme in Rajasthan's Barmer

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a fell on them due to strong winds and heavy rains during a religious programme in district of on Sunday, police said.

A ' Katha' was organised at a school ground near in Jasol village of the district. The was uprooted by strong winds, trapping the people sitting under it, police said, adding that hundreds of devotees were attending the programme.

"At least 14 persons, including three women, have died in the incident and about 50 are injured. Reasons of the deaths will be clear after postmortem," said Ratan Lal Bhargava, of

Those injured have been admitted in different government and private hospitals in and neighbouring district.

Another said information about 39 injured persons were available and officials were working to gather details of the rest.

Those killed have been identified as Sundar Devi, Nainu Devi, Narangi Devi, Keval Das, Pemaram, Sanwaldas, Ramesh Kumar, Devilal, Jabbar Singh, Champalal, Indra Singh, Jitendra, Avinash and

Most of those killed were from different villages of the district, including the Jalsol village, which is about 460 km from state capital

The has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed and up to Rs 2 lakh for those who were injured. An inquiry has also been ordered, which will be led by Divisional Commissioner B L Kothari.

Kothari and has been directed to visit the

Eyewitnesses claimed that the tent got uprooted due to the winds and hovered for a few seconds in the air before collapsing.

Murlidhar Maharaj, who was leading the ' Katha', stopped midway and asked people to leave as the started to collapse. He scurried from the stage within seconds as the structure came down, leading to a stampede-like situation, they said.

No immediate information was available about the condition of Maharaj.

A said locals who rushed to rescue the victims felt current in the structure of the pandal. However, they rescued those trapped inside and took them to hospitals in private vehicles and mini-vans.

The programme was organised by It started on Saturday and was about to continue till June 30.

condoled the incident.

"Collapse of a 'Pandaal' in Rajasthan's Barmer is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I wish the injured a quick recovery," the quoted him as saying in a tweet.

also expressed grief over the incident. He met senior government officials in and took stock of the situation.

He said rescue operations were being carried out by the district administration. He also directed officials to ensure proper relief works and treatment of those injured.

Union for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary, who is the local MP, said he was leaving for Barmer from to meet the families of the victims and the injured.

Amit Shah, and West Bengal also condoled the deaths in the incident.

Religious programmes to celebrate Lord Ram's life and ideals through stories related to him, known as ' Katha', are common in several parts of the country.

