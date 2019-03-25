Rahul Gandhi promises big-bang minimum income scheme; 20 % families to get Rs 72K annually

In a big bang election promise, on Monday announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if his party comes to power.

Making the announcement at a press conference here, Gandhi said five crore families and 25 crore will directly benefit from the scheme.

"Final assault on poverty has begun. We will wipe out poverty from the country," he said



Gandhi said the has studied the fiscal implications of the scheme and consulted renowned economists and experts before finalising the scheme.

"It is an extremely powerful, ground-breaking and well-thought through idea. We have consulted many economists on the scheme," he said.

"People have suffered in the last five years and we are going to give justice to them," he added.

