Rahul Gandhi treks Tirumala hills, prays at Lord Balaji temple

Rahul Gandhi Friday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord at near here.

On his arrival at the temple main entrance, Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by the hill temple management.

After quickly trekking the nearly 10 km-long steep stairway leading to the ancient hill shrine, the paid obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara, a temple told

It took about two hours for Gandhi to reach the sacred hills, the said.

After his spiritual trek from the foot of the hill at Alipiri in in the afternoon, the made a brief halt at a heavily guarded Devasthanams guest house on the hill and later visited the shrine, the said.

After prayers, Gandhi was offered sacred silk cloth, prasadam, and a holy memento, the said.

He was in the temple for about 20 minutes.

Tight security arrangements were put in place on the hills and all through the route leading to the hill shrine.

Later, left the hills to address a rally at Sri University Stadium here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)