Former Pak PM Gilani stopped from leaving country

Former Yousuf Raza Gilani, who is facing corruption charges, was stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials at the after his name popped up in the no-fly list.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency, 66-year-old reached the here Tuesday night to board a flight for via to attend a conference. However, his name was on the no-fly list.

"At the immigration counter, Mr was told that his name was placed on the black list therefore he could not leave the country," the FIA said, adding that it was following orders from the interior ministry.

Reacting strongly, the senior Peoples Party said he always appeared in courts in the different cases against him.

"There was no point in placing my name on (the) no-fly list. I was not fleeing the country. Imran Khan's sole agenda seems to be targeting his political opponents," said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)