Man from K'taka booked for attempt to murder in Maharashtra

A 45-year-old man from has been booked by city police for allegedly attempting to kill a relative in district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, (60), lived along with his family at a on Ghodbunder Road here. His niece was married to the accused, Ashok Harijan, a resident of district in Karnataka, a said.

However, since Harijan used to harass his wife, Mani brought his niece and her three children to around six months back, he said.

The accused also came to Mani's place a few days back and demanded that his wife return with him to

However, the victim refused to allow his niece to go with the accused following which the two men had a quarrel over it on Tuesday night, he said.

Harijan, in a fit of anger, allegedly attacked Mani with a knife, injuring him seriously, the said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

